Giving back to help hurricane victims will extra tasty Thursday, when Government Taco and Tin Roof Brewing hold their Taco Tailgate event.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the event will go to Operation BBQ Relief, a group of volunteer pit masters who are helping feed people in Houston. Sales from both the taproom and the Government Taco popup will benefit the BBQers.

Tin Roof will also release their Gameday IPA Thursday night. The session IPA is meant to be consumed over a longer period of time than other beers, perfect for long tailgating sessions before the game.

Taco Tailgate is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday with live music from EcoSoulMusic starting at 7 p.m.

Image: Government Tacos / Facebook

