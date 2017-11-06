Dig Baton Rouge
Taco Takeover: Somos Bandidos at Iverstine Farms

Russell Jones
23 hours ago

This one’s too good not to tell you about a day early.

Somos Bandidos will be raiding Iverstine Farms on Perkins this Tuesday for a Taco Takeover.

This isn’t just a lunch special, either. The pop-up will be popping off with tacos and nachos from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

While you’re there, you can also get the details on Iverstine’s pasture-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving. It’ll be here before you know it, so if you want to fry or roast a local bird, now’s the time to make those plans.

Iverstine Farms Butcher is on Perkins drive one block east from the intersection with Lee.

Ok, let's talk turkey. Online ordering for your 100% pasture raised Iverstine Farms turkey is now available! Click on…

Posted by Iverstine Family Farms on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Image: Somos Bandidos / Facebook

X