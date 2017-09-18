Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge

Comments

You may also like

Galleries

Soulful Shelter

Local art and vintage flair decorate the Mid City home of Kristin Delahoussaye, a resident at the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, where she makes granola for her company, Soulgrain. The product and name, which she is marketing to local stores, offers a...

2 weeks ago

september

18sep(sep 18)7:00 pm(sep 18)7:00 pmMonday Night Football

18sep(sep 18)7:27 pm(sep 18)7:27 pmAbita & A Band

19sep(sep 19)11:00 am(sep 19)11:00 amVelvet Cactus Gives Back

20sep(sep 20)5:30 pm(sep 20)5:30 pmRosé Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board

20sep(sep 20)6:00 pm(sep 20)6:00 pmCane Land Mid City Launch

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X