Current Month
september
18sep(sep 18)7:00 pm(sep 18)7:00 pmMonday Night Football
Event Details
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Monday, September 18thDoors open at 7PM Game kicks off at 7:30PMLIONS vs GIANTS – 7:30 PM – Main ScreenCome out to watch Monday Night Football at The Varsity. NO COVER!
more
Event Details
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Monday, September 18th
Doors open at 7PM
Game kicks off at 7:30PM
LIONS vs GIANTS – 7:30 PM – Main Screen
Come out to watch Monday Night Football at The Varsity.
NO COVER! Full Chimes menu is available TO-GO from the front desk of The Chimes.
Great Drink Specials featuring
THIRST & $10 with BUD LIGHT, SHOCKTOP BELGIAN WHEAT, GOOSE ISLAND IPA and MICHELOB AMBER BOCK DRAFT BEER
$1 Shots
$3 Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3 High Life
THIRST & $10 features…
a 32oz Varsity Theatre Souvenir Mug
complimentary BUD LIGHT, SHOCKTOP BELGIAN WHEAT, GOOSE ISLAND IPA and MICHELOB AMBER BOCK DRAFT BEER from Doors Opening until the End of the MNF game
Time
(Monday) 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road
18sep(sep 18)7:27 pm(sep 18)7:27 pmAbita & A Band
Event Details
Come party with DIG and Abita!Enjoy your favorite Abita beers at one of the best local bars in BR! Sample old & new Abita at The Station and order your
Event Details
Come party with DIG and Abita!
Enjoy your favorite Abita beers at one of the best local bars in BR! Sample old & new Abita at The Station and order your favorites at the BEST prices in town. While you wash down brews from the #1 voted Greatest Brewery in the south, jam to live music from Beauty & The Beard!
Abita specials start at 6 and band comes on at 7!
Time
(Monday) 7:27 pm - 7:27 pm
Location
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
19sep(sep 19)11:00 am(sep 19)11:00 amVelvet Cactus Gives Back
Event Details
We are thankful to our supporters at The Velvet Cactus Baton Rouge for hosting a give back event to benefit Cat Haven on the third Tuesday of every
more
Event Details
We are thankful to our supporters at The Velvet Cactus Baton Rouge for hosting a give back event to benefit Cat Haven on the third Tuesday of every month! Now all we need is for YOU to dine out! Enjoy a meal that tastes great and helps the kitties too!
Grab your friends, print out your flyers and head to the Velvet Cactus on Tuesday, September 19th, any time during their business hours (11 am – 10 pm). Make sure to let your server know that your meal is benefiting Cat Haven, Baton Rouge’s no-kill cat shelter!
Print your flyers here: http://bit.ly/2u6aaW9
Time
(Tuesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
The Velvet Cactus
7655 Old Hammond Hwy.
20sep(sep 20)5:30 pm(sep 20)5:30 pmRosé Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board
Event Details
Stop crying into your Rosé about Summer ending! Sample seven different varieties of Rosé and enjoy a generous charcuterie board made by owner Steve Diehl while a representative from Lirette
Event Details
Stop crying into your Rosé about Summer ending! Sample seven different varieties of Rosé and enjoy a generous charcuterie board made by owner Steve Diehl while a representative from Lirette Selections takes you on a magical Rosé journey. Lastly, take advantage of the Twine with Wine 10% off case order special to stock your summer supply of Rosé. Buy tickets here!
Time
(Wednesday) 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Location
Twine Market and Deli
2921 Government St.
20sep(sep 20)6:00 pm(sep 20)6:00 pmCane Land Mid City Launch
Event Details
Cane Land Distilling Co. will be @ Radio Bar on Wednesday, September 20th for their Mid City Launch! The Cane Land crew will be there handing out swag and samples
Event Details
Cane Land Distilling Co. will be @ Radio Bar on Wednesday, September 20th for their Mid City Launch! The Cane Land crew will be there handing out swag and samples while the Radio Bar bartenders whip up some Cane Land cocktails including the the Alma Mojito. Court Street Cafe will have it’s truck parked outside serving up some delicious snacks. Come join us for a good time and some great drinks starting at 6pm!
Time
(Wednesday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
The Radio Bar
3079 Government St, Ste B, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806