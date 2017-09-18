MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Monday, September 18th

Doors open at 7PM

Game kicks off at 7:30PM

LIONS vs GIANTS – 7:30 PM – Main Screen

Come out to watch Monday Night Football at The Varsity.

NO COVER! Full Chimes menu is available TO-GO from the front desk of The Chimes.

Great Drink Specials featuring

THIRST & $10 with BUD LIGHT, SHOCKTOP BELGIAN WHEAT, GOOSE ISLAND IPA and MICHELOB AMBER BOCK DRAFT BEER

$1 Shots

$3 Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3 High Life

THIRST & $10 features…

a 32oz Varsity Theatre Souvenir Mug

complimentary BUD LIGHT, SHOCKTOP BELGIAN WHEAT, GOOSE ISLAND IPA and MICHELOB AMBER BOCK DRAFT BEER from Doors Opening until the End of the MNF game