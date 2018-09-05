Dig Baton Rouge
LSU

Tailgating? Leave it to the professionals

11 hours ago

Fall has arrived and while most people are worried about Halloween costumes and pumpkin spice lattes, we’re really just trying to figure out how we’re going to hit all the best tailgates before the big game. Priorities, right? Tailgating is a way of life here in Baton Rouge. It’s not about where your tickets are in the stadium, but where you are before the game.

Have you ever dreamed of having a kick-ass tailgate but can’t commit to the early mornings and hauling around tables? Well we’ve found the perfect way to make that happen. Superior Tailgating and Catering is an event planning service right here in Baton Rouge that focuses on tailgating events. RIGHT? Where has this been our whole lives?

They’ve got plenty of options to fit every tailgating need and every fan’s budget. Think speakers, fans, cornhole, the whole nine yards.

Interested? Check out their package options online and start planning your killer tailgate today.

