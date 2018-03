After his contract took much longer than expected to sign, Drew Brees has officially signed on for another 2 years with the New Orleans Saints.

This is Brees’ fourth contract since 2006 and is reported to be worth $50 million. As he enters his 13th season in New Orleans, Brees says that he wants to retire a Saint. To read more about his stellar career and what’s expected for next season, click here.

Was anyone REALLY worried anyway?