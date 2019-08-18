BREC unveiled its master plans on Saturday, Aug. 17 for its renovations of the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park, costing an estimated $20 million. Construction is aimed for 2020.

The plans are in an effort to revitalize the community, as well as regain the accreditation it lost last year. Regaining the accreditation will cost around $11 million.

The new Greenwood Park and Baton Rouge Zoo spans across 660 acres and will feature five major areas: J.S. Clark Golf Corner, Bayou Side, Sports Meadow, the Heart of the Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo.

photo source: BREC

The J.S. Clark Golf Corner will feature an expanded course, upgraded driving range, new mini-golf course, trails, an upgraded playground, expanded disc golf and more.

Bayou Side features an outdoor concert venue, zip-line course, expanded lake, obstacle course, kayak launch, picnic pavilions and a community conference center.

Attendees can head to Sports Meadow for a new sports field complex and playground, community gardens, dog par,, trains, canopy walk and forest restoration.

The Heart of the Park will include a new waterfront restaurant, additional parking, large fishing pier, outdoor sports complex, indoor recreation facility, bike pump truck, a new zoo entrance and more. It will also include Bayou Promenade and an expanded Adventure Play.

The new front entrance. Photo source: BREC

Finally, the Baton Rouge Zoo will highlight continents throughout the park and feature various animals from those areas.

You can find more information and see the full master plan on BREC’s website here.