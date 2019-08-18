Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessKidsNewsOutdoors

Take a look at BREC’s $20 million master renovation plans for the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park

Staff
2 mins ago

BREC unveiled its master plans on Saturday, Aug. 17 for its renovations of the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park, costing an estimated $20 million. Construction is aimed for 2020.

The plans are in an effort to revitalize the community, as well as regain the accreditation it lost last year. Regaining the accreditation will cost around $11 million.

The new Greenwood Park and Baton Rouge Zoo spans across 660 acres and will feature five major areas: J.S. Clark Golf Corner, Bayou Side, Sports Meadow, the Heart of the Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo.

photo source: BREC
photo source: BREC

The J.S. Clark Golf Corner will feature an expanded course, upgraded driving range, new mini-golf course, trails, an upgraded playground, expanded disc golf and more.

Bayou Side features an outdoor concert venue, zip-line course, expanded lake, obstacle course, kayak launch, picnic pavilions and a community conference center.

Attendees can head to Sports Meadow for a new sports field complex and playground, community gardens, dog par,, trains, canopy walk and forest restoration.

The Heart of the Park will include a new waterfront restaurant, additional parking, large fishing pier, outdoor sports complex, indoor recreation facility, bike pump truck, a new zoo entrance and more. It will also include Bayou Promenade and an expanded Adventure Play.

  • photo source: BREC
  • photo source: BREC
  • photo source: BREC
  • The new front entrance. Photo source: BREC

Finally, the Baton Rouge Zoo will highlight continents throughout the park and feature various animals from those areas.

  • photo source: BREC
  • photo source: BREC
  • photo source: BREC
  • photo source: BREC
  • photo source: BREC

You can find more information and see the full master plan on BREC’s website here.

Comments

You may also like

august

19aug11:00 am9:30 pmKids Eat Free @ Mason's Grill

19aug5:20 pm6:30 amMeditation & Yoga @ LSU

19aug7:00 pm9:00 pmGame of Thrones Themed Trivia @ Topgolf

19aug7:30 pm8:30 pmMid Trivia Monday @ MID TAP

19aug8:00 pm10:00 pmLet's Get Quizzical Trivia @ Tiger Sports Bar

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X