Take a look inside LSU’s new $28 million Football Operations Building

LSU football released new photos and videos of their $28 million Football Operations Building renovation, including the new and improved locker room.

The locker rooms feature seats resembling first-class airplane cabins, allowing players to sleep in a lounge position or sit upright. These “pods” are designed “to give players an area to recover,” according to LSU Athletics Director of Training Jack Marucci in the video below. The seats also feature iPads to study film, a charging station, and ventilated storage.

The players’ lounge is named after former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu after he donated $1 million to the program back in 2016.

Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

There are locker rooms… And then there's the #LSU locker room pic.twitter.com/3f7FG8QDu8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

The renovation included other areas of the facility, with major improvements to the dining hall. According to the video released by LSU below, players will not only have access to the usual fresh fruit and vegetables, but they’ll also have meals with gulf shrimp, king crab legs and pizza from a new wood stove oven.

Everything you need in one building. The best of the best. pic.twitter.com/9fECMV15ri — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 21, 2019



