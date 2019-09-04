Take a look inside the new Mid City Beer Garden

After 3.5 years, Chelsea’s grilled cheese is back!

Mid City Beer Garden is open, and it’s a haven for plant, beer and grilled cheese lovers alike!

Since the beer garden hails from some of the same ownership as Chelsea’s, Baton Rouge finally has its beloved grilled cheese back in it’s arms! When Chelsea’s closed over 3 years ago, it left a grilled cheese-sized hole in the middle of many Baton Rouge hearts. It’s back in all of it’s glory, and this time, it’s served inside of the dreamiest new beer garden.

Mid City Beer Garden has a unique design that feels quite captivating when you walk in. It’s lined with gorgeous greenery, giving it a whimsical feel. Best of all, even on a 90 degree evening, the garden is shady and breezy enough to be enjoyable. The center of the building is a huge, open skylight, but the seating under and around it are covered and shaded. The outer walls can be opened or closed, and the facility is already stocked with enough heaters and fans to keep you comfy all year.

The beer selection is stellar. They offer your favorite Louisiana brews, alongside some harder to find ones, as well as common and unique brews from all over the country. The menu is well organized and has a huge variety of beer styles. They offer flights, as well as 10 and 16 oz pours and pitchers. There is also a full-service bar stocked with wine and cocktails, making it a place for everyone.

The food menu is small, but perfect for the setting. In addition to the grilled cheese and tomato soup, you can have a bratwurst on a pretzel bun, pretzels, some very satisfying-looking cheese fries loaded with gravy, sliders and chicken wings. You can order both food and drinks from the servers, who were quick and friendly, even on a busy evening.

Mid City Beer Garden is 21+ at all times, and open from 3 pm to 2 am Monday – Friday and 2 pm to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. The food menu is available during all open hours, providing a much needed late-night dining option in the area.

Visit them at 3808 Government St. and follow them on Instagramand Untappd.