Take a peek inside BLDG5, opening Monday

BLDG5, located under the Perkins Overpass on Kalurah St., opens on Monday, Nov. 18. The first thing that will shock you is what an outstanding job they’ve done with the space. It’s a space you’ve seen, but haven’t thought twice about. If you walk to the very end of Kalurah Street, past BetR, and look under the Perkins Road overpass, you’ll see what used to be a storage shed has been turned into a dreamy, rustic gathering space.

The space is set up in layers, and each layer gets a little more whimsical. The first space you see when you walk in is the former “shed” space that’s now a market. They serve up ready to-go salads and soups, but they also have a sit-down quick service menu available from 11-2. The promise here is to feed you a solid meal and get you back to your day quickly.

Just past the marketing dining area is a small but dreamy bar with another small dining area. It’s rustic and homey, but charming. The bar opens at 3. Mastermind cocktail maker Lane Primeaux is on bar menu duty, so you know it’ll be great.

It’s lined with windows that open onto a treehouse style patio area, with a small rooftop terrace that overlooks it. It’s a full fledged, grown up glamping style dining experience, complete with wine, cocktails, grazing boards and shared plates available starting at 4 pm.

Just beyond the bar area, there is an intimate dining room for private events. The entire facility is decorated with interesting, international decor, which serves as a lovely background to a similar menu. Owners Brumby and Misti Broussard wanted to build a space where people could try “a little bit of a lot of tastes” of the foods they experienced traveling. Their goal was to create a space where people could share and talk about food, so everything is perfectly shareable. They aimed to create an atmosphere where you feel like you are guests in their home, and they achieved that, as long as the home you are speaking of is far more cool and cultured than most.

The item to have here is definitely their drazing boards – amped up charcuterie boards with traditional meats and cheeses but also options that incorporate veggies, jams, fruits, nuts and dips. In additional to boards, there is a full service menu of shareable plates such as bacon and brie jam, porchetta stuffed bell peppers, beet salad, shakshuka and Japanese fried chicken. Think of this less as a place to sit and enjoy a single entree and more of a place to enjoy lots of small bits of interesting food and great company.