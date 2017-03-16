Tale as Old as Time: Special showing of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to be held tonight
Want to see Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast” before everyone else? Now you can.
Tonight, AMC is offering fans a special screening of the classic tale at 6 p.m. The official release of the film is at 7 p.m. The event will have special content and giveaways.
Tickets to the show come with a small popcorn and a lanyard, and those who buy Dolby Cinema at AMC tickets get a collectible pin. IMAX at AMC tickets come with a comparative display.
See if your theatre is participating.