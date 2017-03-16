Want to see Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast” before everyone else? Now you can.

Tonight, AMC is offering fans a special screening of the classic tale at 6 p.m. The official release of the film is at 7 p.m. The event will have special content and giveaways.

Tickets to the show come with a small popcorn and a lanyard, and those who buy Dolby Cinema at AMC tickets get a collectible pin. IMAX at AMC tickets come with a comparative display.

See if your theatre is participating.

Comments