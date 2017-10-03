Terror Tuesdays this month at Tech Park

Grab your popcorn and maybe a costume, there’s a horror movie showcase happening this month at the Louisiana Tech Park.

Organizers said they’re doing a different theme each night, starting with zombies on Oct. 3. The lineup includes The Evil Dead starting at 6 p.m. and followed by Night of the Living Dead.

Popcorn and soft drinks will be on hand, with some other treats planned for Halloween night.

Admission is free, but organizers asked that people planning to attend register ahead of time so they can get a head count.