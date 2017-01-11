Texas A&M posted earlier on its basketball team’s Twitter account that it was giving away a King Cake as part of a promotion for the Aggies’ game against the Tigers tonight, The Advocate reports. But once fans saw the image accompanying the Tweet, they knew a mistake had been made.

The Tweet in question included an image of a layer cake adorned with purple, green and gold Mardi Gras decorations. The Tweet was later clarified to say “Mardi Gras Cake.”

#Gameday 250 Ags get masks & beads Chance to win Mardi Gras Cake Shrimp & crawfish etouffee at concession standshttps://t.co/5XAQcibMvO pic.twitter.com/YVN0rxuOgV — Aggie Men's Hoops (@AggieMensHoops) January 11, 2017

But later, the team just decided to give away a real King Cake.

Despite overwhelming support for the Mardi Gras cake, we will be giving away a King Cake instead. #12thMan #AggieHoops pic.twitter.com/7jp7FQTgnH — Aggie Men's Hoops (@AggieMensHoops) January 11, 2017

