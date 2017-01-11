Texas A&M posted Wednesday on its basketball team’s Twitter account that it was giving away a King Cake as part of a promotion for the Aggies’ game against the Tigers that night, The Advocate reports. But once fans saw the image accompanying the Tweet, they knew a mistake had been made.

The Tweet in question included an image of a layer cake adorned with purple, green and gold Mardi Gras decorations. The Tweet was later clarified to say “Mardi Gras Cake.”

But later, the team just decided to give away a real King Cake.

