The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and School Aids present Artist in the Classroom: A Celebration of Arts Educators arts exhibit in the Firehouse Gallery which includes over 20 visual art teachers – representing grades PK-20, public, private, and charter schools throughout East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes.

A reception will be held this Thursday, May 2nd (5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.) in the Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel Street, 2nd Floor. The reception, free and open to the public, will include live performances by Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge teaching artists Terreze Williams (dance), Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore (literary word) and Kay White (vocal performance).

To learn more about other Firehouse Gallery exhibitions and Arts Education programming, follow the link here!