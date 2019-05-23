Samuel J. Corso was presented with the Michael Crespo Visual Artists Fellowship Award at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Annual Meeting on May 22, 2019. Sam Corso is a multi-media artist with a concentration in glass . The $5,000 fellowship, established by Cary Saurage and Derek Gordon in 2011, named to commemorate the life, work, and dedication of Michael Crespo recognizes the quality and breadth of work by a visual artist who has established his or her personal and professional lives as long-time contributing members of the Baton Rouge community.

Corso has exhibited by invitation at the Mobile Museum of Art, the Regional Craft Biennial, The Arkansas Art Center Decorative Arts Museum and the Glass Art National. He was seleced for inclusion in New Glass Review IV, a selection of the “100 Best Glass Designers” in the world for 1982 by the Corning Museum of Glass.

Corso has taught courses in Drawing, Design, and Painting at LSU and conducted workshops in glass design and construction for Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Gatlinburg, Tennessee and at the American Crafts Council. He is a graduate of LSU, holding both a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing and a Master of Fine Arts in Stained Glass Design, and his stained glass can be found at numerous local churches, throughout Louisiana, and across the country.

The Annual Meeting was held on 6th Street and at Cocha Restaurant, with the Tree of Life mural by artist Taylor Jacobsen serving as a backdrop. The mural was completed by the artist with R.I.S.E. (Rehabilitating Individuals through Strategic Encounters) participants from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana as well as community volunteers. Terreze Williams performed a site-specific choreographic work celebrating Jacobsen’s mural which is part of a Block Beautification Project for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Bloco Jacare and Baton Rouge Concert Band performed after the meeting came to a close.

Also during this event, Rose Hudson was installed as the 2019-20 Chair of the Board of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Other executive officers include Bryan Fontenot, Vice-Chair, Robyn Merrick, Secretary, Monique Scott-Spaulding, Treasurer, and Randy Roussel, Immediate Past-Chair. New members of the Board of Directors installed this evening included Rhoman Hardy, Bradley Sanchez, Jennifer Tormo, Bubba Willis, and Candy Wright.

We’d like to congratulate Sam Corso for receiving such a prestigious award for his artistic contributions to our community! If you’d like to learn more about the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, follow the link here.