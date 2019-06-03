Baton Rouge creatives will soon have the opportunity to network, engage in panel discussion and learn about the area’s creative sector.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge recently announced its third annual Arts Summit will be held on July 15-16, 2019. The two-day summit is a conference for creative professionals throughout Louisiana and welcomes artists, advocates, innovators and business leaders to the event. The event is open to the public, and individuals can register to attend one or both days. The summit also presents an opportunity for teachers in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System to earn up to 2 CLU credits per session at the summit, according to the press release.

Day one of the summit will feature a full day of workshops and panel discussions, as well as interactive sessions at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Panelists will include business and community experts and Regional Arts Council directors from across Louisiana.

“Economic development, equity, diversity, accessibility, and community engagement are foundational topics for this year’s summit,” said Renee Chatelain, President and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in the press release.

The evening event on July 15 will feature activist Xavier Cortada as the keynote speaker and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser as the master of ceremonies.

Day two of the summit begins with a welcome address by Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards, followed by panels, presentations, and continued performances. Louisiana Partnership for the Arts will present Randy Cohen of Americans for the Arts as the lunch keynote speaker.

Registration for the summit is now open, and admission prices and more information can be found here.