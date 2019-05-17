National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for the fiscal year 2019.

Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $40,000 to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for the 2019-20 River City Jazz concert season, the Jazz Listening Room series, and music outreach to local schools. Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking and will award 977 grants in this category.

“These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” said Mary Anne Carter. “Organizations such as the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired.”

This NEA funding will go to support the 2019-20 River City Jazz Masters concert season, which will include performances by Eddie Palmieri (October 16, 2019), Eric Alexander Quartet (November 19, 2019), Nicholas Payton Quartet (February 19, 2020), and Jazzmeia Horn Quintet (March 19, 2020). This series, along with the Jazz Listening Room series, reaches approximately 2000 people attending concerts, and approximately 1500 students through educational channels.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, follow the link here.