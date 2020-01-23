Cameron Ray fell in love with lifting while he was deployed in Afghanistan. During his free time, he worked on getting his personal training certification where he began to conceptualize an idea of possibly opening up his own strength shop one day.

When he returned home Ray got a job as a personal trainer at Snap Fitness in Baton Rouge, and soon after that, began to run the place. In 2017 he founded Atlas Strength Shop initially as his brand to do personal training while he collected equipment to one day open his own place.

After accepting a flexible, full-time position with the Louisiana National Guard, ray was finally able to open his own strongman gym in late 2018. Soon, Atlas Strength Shop grew out of its initial location and had to move to their current location on Mammoth Avenue.

Atlas Strength is a gym where beginners and world champions all train under the same roof and all feel welcomed and encouraged.

“What brings them all together is we all share the desire to improve,” Ray said. “Yesterday’s accomplishments aren’t good enough for today, so we all continue to work and chase our buddy that happens to be a little stronger than us that day.”

Atlas Strength places a strong emphasis on improvement and bettering oneself, no matter what level you’re on.

“A lot of people think ‘strongman gym’ and think we’re going to be a bunch of overly aggressive jerks that seek to intimidate new people, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Ray said. “One of the things I’ve prided myself on is that everyone who walks through these doors will feel welcomed into the family and know that this is a place they can improve.”

Atlas Strength Shop is located at 9673 Mammoth Ave. Atlas Strength is hosting their first Strongman Competition on May 23 at Twin Peaks in Baton Rouge.