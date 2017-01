The Avett Brothers are making a stop in the Bayou State on the band’s current tour.

The indie rock band will play the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans this March, according to the band’s website. Tickets are currently on sale. The band’s latest release, “True Sadness,” debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard Top 200.

The band will play in New Orleans on March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Photo via Moses.

Comments