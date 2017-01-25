You may notice something familiar when you watch “The Bachelor” next week.

Bachelor Nick Viall is heading down south on the Jan. 30 episode of the hit ABC romance reality series, visiting New Orleans and Houmas House Plantation in Darrow, Louisiana, according to news release.

Houma House is a Sugar Plantation that was built in 1774 and now offers restaurants, overnight accommodations and large gardens.

Viall was runner-up on previous seasons of “The Bachelorette” and was also featured on “Bachelor in Paradise.” He’s an entrepreneur from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The episode airs at 7 p.m. CST.

