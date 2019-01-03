The beat goes on for former Lava Cantina owner

Ian Vaughn remains a key figure in bringing music and entertainment to the Red Stick. Until recently, Vaughn was the owner of the popular restaurant/music venues, Lava Cantina. Following the closure of both Cantina locations in 2018, Vaughn lent his talents to bringing top musical acts to The Raisin’ Cane’s River Center.

Through the promotions arm of his business, called Rock N Concepts, Vaughn has successfully booked three major concert events for the venue for 2019, with more to follow.

The shows Vaughn has helped bring to town vary widely in style, including the MUDDFEST tour, featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric, on March 21. Next is Carnivàle Icône, with EDM artist Steve Aoki, Nelly, and a DJ set from Lil Jon on April 11. Finally, The Outlaws & Renegades Tour, featuring Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band arrives on June 30.

View this post on Instagram NOTHING CAN STOPE ME!!! 📸 : @taenichol A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on Oct 2, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

Carnivàle Icône is the brainchild of Vaughn, bringing together top acts in hip-hop in an attempt to capture the attention of the LSU college crowd.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

If the scheduled shows prove successful, Vaughn hopes to continue to bring more tops acts to Baton Rouge, possibly on a monthly basis.

The future of entertainment in BR is bright. What upcoming concerts are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments