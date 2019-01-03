Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Music

The beat goes on for former Lava Cantina owner

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
1 day ago

Ian Vaughn remains a key figure in bringing music and entertainment to the Red Stick. Until recently, Vaughn was the owner of the popular restaurant/music venues, Lava Cantina. Following the closure of both Cantina locations in 2018, Vaughn lent his talents to bringing top musical acts to The Raisin’ Cane’s River Center.

Through the promotions arm of his business, called Rock N Concepts, Vaughn has successfully booked three major concert events for the venue for 2019, with more to follow.

The shows Vaughn has helped bring to town vary widely in style, including the MUDDFEST tour, featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric, on March 21. Next is Carnivàle Icône, with EDM artist Steve Aoki, Nelly, and a DJ set from Lil Jon on April 11. Finally, The Outlaws & Renegades Tour, featuring Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band arrives on June 30.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NOTHING CAN STOPE ME!!! 📸 : @taenichol

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on

Carnivàle Icône is the brainchild of Vaughn, bringing together top acts in hip-hop in an attempt to capture the attention of the LSU college crowd.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

If the scheduled shows prove successful, Vaughn hopes to continue to bring more tops acts to Baton Rouge, possibly on a monthly basis.

The future of entertainment in BR is bright. What upcoming concerts are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments

Comments

You may also like

Music

Bumper Cars and Sorry Ghosts

Local Band Sorry Ghosts gives DIG the inside scoop on their newly released single, “Bumper Cars” If you haven’t heard of the band Sorry Ghost, they like to describe themselves as a band that “rides the unfortunate line between pop punk and emo”...

1 month ago

january

04jan(jan 4)6:00 pm(jan 4)6:00 pmOriginal Music Gathering - Every Friday

04jan(jan 4)8:30 pm(jan 4)8:30 pmTOAST & Slumber Party at Mid City Ballroom

07jan(jan 7)7:00 pm(jan 7)7:00 pmSide Quest Open Mic Comedy Show

08janalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

09jan(jan 9)11:00 am(jan 9)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X