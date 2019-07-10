The best loaded fries in Baton Rouge

Make every day feel like Fry-day with these epic Baton Rouge fries.

You always regret not getting French fries, but you never regret ordering them. A classic crispy order of fries can be a treat, but fries covered and smothered in goodness is the ultimate indulgence. Here are some places to get incredible, over-the-top loaded fries in Baton Rouge.

Kimchi Fries from Ava Street

These fries come covered in their tasty grilled pork, kimchi, spicy mayo and wasabi cream. These are fries you didn’t even know you needed.

Nashville Hot Fries from Wings of Glory

Fries dusted in a Nashville hot chicken spice blend and topped with pickles. There’s a tater-tot version, too. Dare we say … glorious?

Debris Fries or Chilli Mac Fries from Our Mom’s

Crispy fries topped with a blend of cheeses and Our Mom’s homemade roast beef and gravy (which is top notch roast beef with a generous, rich gravy). If you’re looking for another option, they also serve fries covered in chilli and macaroni and cheese.

The Works Fries from The Chimes

A mountain of fries covered in bacon, cheese and jalapenos, served with ranch and gravy for dipping – always ask for extra gravy! These fries are a Baton Rouge staple for a good reason.

Parmesan Duck Fat or Crawfish Cheese Fries from Fat Cow

For a classier take on some loaded fries, try the duck fat and parmesan fries at Fat Cow (definitely recommended). They also serve crawfish cheese fries seasonally, as well, so mark your calendars for the next season.

Frychos from Willie’s BBQ

Nachos – but on fries! Pulled pork, queso, onions and bbq drizzle successfully blend two amazing menu items into one.

Have a favorite fries dish? Let us know, so we can be sure to stop by and enjoy!