The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen Sets New Direction for their Future

CKL Holdings INC., the holding company that operates The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen has been acquired by Chef Angel and Jasmine Lombrage.

The Bullfish features Caribiana™ cuisine – a fusion of Caribbean, French Creole, and Cajun cuisines – a concept created by founder, Carey LeGrange . LeGrange , along with his wife Kay, opened the restaurant and bar located at 4001 Nicholson in 2016. They believe Chef Angel’s experience and his Caribbean heritage, will guide The Bullfish into the future.

Chef Angel has decades of culinary experience and training from Johnson & Wales and Lindsey Hopkins. He has spent seven years as Executive Chef and Trainer for Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and has traveled globally to open new restaurants for the company. In 2000, he became a founding member of Voodoo BBQ and spent the next eighteen years as the Executive/Corporate Chef. During this time, Chef Angel participated in concept creation, location selection, franchise development, and back of house training.

Jasmine Lombrage has extensive marketing, food management and catering experience spanning the Bahamas, South Florida, and Louisiana. She held the position of Executive Assistant at the Princess Country Club in the Bahamas and owned the Miami restaurant Caribbean Delight, for ten years. In 2017, Jasmine and Chef Angel opened Jazz City Catering.

The Lombrages’ are looking forward to help grow The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen base business. They intend to maintain the bestselling dishes from the current menu and will immediately start to introduce authentic Caribbean dishes.

The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen is located at 4001 Nicholson Drive, Suite D, Baton Rouge, La. For more information, click on the following link to their website.