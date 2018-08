The newest addition the LSU football experience,”The Chute” will hold 1,250 21-and-older fans and will debut in Tiger Stadium for the first home game of 2018.

The Chute will give fans an opportunity to come into the stadium 2 and a half hours before kickoff to purchase food and beer. Tickets into The Chute are $20 and are good for two drinks. Additional drinks and food from Burgersmith can be purchased inside as well. Read more about The Chute here.