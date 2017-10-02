The Con Game: Getting ready for FifoCon

Join cooking instructor Lili Courtney in the classroom for some hands-on cooking fun! Grain & Bean salads make for easy weeknight meals plus perfectly packable lunches. You’ll learn lots of flavorful ideas for creating power-packed salads that are completely customizable.

This is a hands on class that ends in a full meal with the opportunity to take home leftovers. All students receive a sample product plus a store discount. No refunds. Class payments may be transferred to a later class or you may transfer your class to another person. These requests must be made ten (10) days prior to the class date.

Menu:

Sprouted Lentil, Carrot & Date Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Ras el Hanout Freekah Grain Bowl with Tomato, Peach & Eggplant

Toasted Farro Salad with Almond Basil Pesto & Asparagus with Burrata

