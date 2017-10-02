The Con Game: Getting ready for FifoCon

FifoCon is Baton Rouge’s newest annual convention, dedicated to showcasing tabletop gaming, video gaming, the local maker’s movement and cosplay. It is an official event of the Baton Rouge Fifolet Halloween Festival and will take place October 26-29, at the Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium in downtown Baton Rouge. Whether you are an old pro or new to the scene, we’ve got a few tips for you to make sure your con experience is a great one.
- A list. You’ll want to go in knowing exactly what events, speakers, makers and celebrities are on your “must see” list. The con will be a bustling place with surprises around every corner. If you don’t have a game plan, you could easily get distracted and miss out.
- Your costume. You don’t want to be the last-minute Green Lantern in an old sweatshirt. Start preparing your costume now. Gather everything you’ll need to make it early, so that you can work on it during your down time. If you’re buying locally or online, you’ll want to start your search early. Nothing will suck more than having your heart set on a Star Trek uniform from The Original Series, only to have to stick with one from the JJ Abrams reboot.
- Water and snacks. Sure, there will be options at the con, but waiting in line at the signing tables is a much better use of time than waiting in line for emergency protein or carbs. Keep a refillable water bottle with you and light snacks to eat on the go. When you finally have a break (because you scheduled one, right? MAKE A LIST!), grab some grub at the food court. Where else will you ever have a chance to share a quick meal with a Ghostbuster and all the Sailor Scouts from Sailor Moon?
- Cell phone. Keep your phone handy for checking in with friends, checking the schedule and snapping photos of your favorite cosplay characters. Make sure to ask their permission before getting a pic. Remember to bring a phone charger as well.
- Cash. We’re sure that most vendors these days accept credit and debit cards. Don’t risk coming across a must-have item only to be stopped by a “cash only” sign.
- Pen or marker. We realize that pockets were just not an option in your Princess Leia metal bikini, but you’ll need to find a place to keep something to write with. Whether it’s to jot down notes during a panel or to get an autograph, a writing utensil could save your day. Or just ask Deadpool, he usually has tons of pouches on his outfit.
- Hand sanitizer. You’ll be meeting a lot of new people. Keep those hands clean to avoid coming down with the infamous “Con crud.”
