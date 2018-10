After 10 years in its Citiplace location, The Cove closed its doors last month and announced it was relocating.

According to The Business Report, the new location will be off of Essen Lane near French Quarter Daiquiris. Renovations to the space have already begun and The Cove is set to reopen in February or March of 2019. Stay tuned for details on opening date and other events at The Cove.