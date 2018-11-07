The Election is Over, Where Does LA Stack Up?

After a long day of voting (yes, we are still upset about the stickers too) the results are in. Before the election we asked our readers if they were going red or blue, and here’s what they had to say.
58% said they would be voting Democrat, or blue.
39% said they would be voting Republican, or red.
And only 3% said they wouldn’t be voting this year.
The New York Times has posted an interactive map of the election results showing a sea of red throughout Louisiana, with the exception of District 2 which includes Baton Rouge and New Orleans. You can also find the results for the 6 amendments that were passed, or check in on the representatives you voted for to see if they hold a seat in the house or senate.
From all of the members at DIG, we want to thank the people of Baton Rouge who voted. Whether the election was in your favor or not we appreciate you! Be sure to check out our Geaux Vote Giveaway on Instagram for a chance to win a huge prize if you voted!
