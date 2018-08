Hats off to you, The Station Sports Bar & Grill!

According to WAFB, The Station believes that they are the first bar in the city to switch to totally biodegradable straws. While it may be the first local bar to make the switch, The Station follows other companies like Disney and Starbucks who have started the switch this year.

The Station will be using HAY! Straws, which are made from wheat stems and 100% biodegradable.