The great chicken sandwich debate – which is your favorite?

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
19 hours ago

This week, the Internet is in a heated debate about whether Popeye’s new fried chicken sandwich is better than Chick-fil-a’s. SPOILER ALERT – it absolutely is. We tried Chick-fil-a’s spicy chicken sandwich alongside Popeye’s original and spicy chicken sandwiches. Popeye’s was crispier, more flavorful, spicier and the clear winner in our opinions. Chick-fil-a’s version has slightly juicer chicken and a fresher bun, but it’s not enough to outweigh the flavor, spice and crunch of Popeye’s. 

However, we’d like to shift everyone’s focus to a much hotter debate in town – Curbside’s Fried Chicken Sandwich or The Overpass Merchant’s Hot Lonnie or Billy Ray Cyrus? 

Personally, my allegiance goes to The Overpass Merchant’s Billy Ray Cyrus (only available at lunch, Billy Ray Cyrus is very busy), but it’s a heated debate among Baton Rouge’s chicken sandwich enthusiasts. 

Popeyes or Chick-fil-a? Overpass or Curbside? Let us know your thoughts. 

