The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank needs you

Everyone should have the gift of gathering around a table for a meal with loved ones this season, and The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank allows families across 11 parishes in our area do just that. This holiday season, supplies at the food bank are much lower than desired. Here are three easy ways you can help:

Donate

Contributions are accepted in any amount, and can be donated directly to the food bank online here.

Volunteer

If you have time to spare this holiday season, consider using it to make a difference in the community. You or your team can sign up to volunteer at the food bank here.

Host a food drive

Hosting a food drive at your office or business is easier than you’d think. The food bank does an excellent job of guiding you through the process. Start online here by registering your food drive, and the food bank will be in touch quickly about helping you retrieve your bins, providing ideas for building excitement, and organizing how you’ll get donations to them after your event.

Visit brfoodbank.org for information on the organization, their goals, their needs and tons of tips on how to maximize your food drive.