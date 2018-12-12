Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank needs you

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
7 hours ago

Everyone should have the gift of gathering around a table for a meal with loved ones this season, and The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank allows families across 11 parishes in our area do just that. This holiday season, supplies at the food bank are much lower than desired. Here are three easy ways you can help:

Donate
Contributions are accepted in any amount, and can be donated directly to the food bank online here.

Volunteer
If you have time to spare this holiday season, consider using it to make a difference in the community. You or your team can sign up to volunteer at the food bank here.

Host a food drive
Hosting a food drive at your office or business is easier than you’d think. The food bank does an excellent job of guiding you through the process. Start online here by registering your food drive, and the food bank will be in touch quickly about helping you retrieve your bins, providing ideas for building excitement, and organizing how you’ll get donations to them after your event.

Visit brfoodbank.org for information on the organization, their goals, their needs and tons of tips on how to maximize your food drive.

Comments

You may also like

News

Meet shelter pets of the week Kirby and Tailor

Join us in lending a helping hand to a four-legged friend in need this holiday season. Meet Kirby!  Kirby’s 10th birthday is coming up in March and he hopes to celebrate it in a loving new home.  Because he is a little bit shy at Cat Haven...

1 day ago

Cheers!

december

12dec(dec 12)11:00 am(dec 12)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

12dec(dec 12)6:30 pm(dec 12)6:30 pmUgly Sweater Paint Party

13dec(dec 13)6:00 pm(dec 13)6:00 pmLaFASA's Holiday Happy Hour

13dec(dec 13)7:30 pm(dec 13)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

14dec(dec 14)7:30 pm(dec 14)7:30 pmA Christmas Carol 2018

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X