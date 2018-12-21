Dig Baton Rouge
The most festive holiday drinks in town

Two years ago at this time, I walked into The Overpass Merchant and discovered a winter wonderland. If you have never been there at holiday time, you are missing out on a true treat.

Overpass Merchant decks the halls, trims the trees, adds more trees (and trims those too), puts up tons of lights and (let’s focus here) provides some incredibly festive holiday cocktails! My all-time favorite holiday treat is their cider. Not only does it taste incredible, but the atmosphere is so jolly!

Do yourself a favor over this holiday weekend and stop by Overpass Merchant for a truly “Merry Merchmas.”

For a full menu, including cocktails, visit their website.

