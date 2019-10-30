The pasta-bilities are endless at recently-opened Too Saucy Pasta Bar

At Too Saucy Pasta Bar, the pastabilities are endless! Too Saucy is a quick-service style restaurant centered around the popular “build your own” type restaurants.

Joseph Hansen is the owner of Too Saucy Pasta Bar. He was inspired by the business model quick-service restaurants such as Subway, Lit Pizza and popular poke places around Baton Rouge.

He noticed that while this trend was growing into more and more genres of cuisine, no one was doing this with pasta. Hansen then set out to create a place where customers could get quick, affordable and delicious pasta.

“I played around with this idea a couple years ago—a quick service that no one’s really doing, and I decided to dabble around with the idea of pasta,” Hansen said.

At Too Saucy, the first step is for customers choose the sauce for their dish, with options ranging from marinara to pesto to lemon caper. Next, they choose their protein whether it be pepperoni, sausage or grilled chicken.

For step three, there are a wide variety of vegetable toppings customers can choose to add to their pasta. Finally, step four is choosing the type of pasta for the dish. Any pasta can be made “Too Saucy” with an extra scoop of sauce for $1.50.

Too Saucy also provides signature dishes and build-your-own salads for those looking for even more options.

Hansen hopes to create a good culture where students, families and friends can all come and enjoy a meal together. As for long term goals, Hansen says he hopes to have a successful opening month and possibly grow into more locations in the future.

“I want to get a really good lunch crowd and be able to take care of the people that want a good place to get food for a fair price,” Hansen said.

The restaurant opened in mid-October at 17002 Jefferson Highway. You can find more information at their website here.