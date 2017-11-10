Our 12th anniversary!!! Come out to West Chimes Street on Friday November 10 for live music, beer, food, art, and vendors. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and go till midnight. This is by far the best music festival that Baton Rouge has to offer in the Fall! Come out to see what you have been missing! And it is FREE!

Brought to you by the hard working volunteers of the North Gate Merchants Association and our wonderful sponsors! This festival is an annual celebration of the historic North Gates neighborhood.