The Revelry bar set to open this weekend

The Revelry is opening its Baton Rouge location this weekend, with celebrations lasting from Thursday to Saturday night. The Revelry bar is located in the space formerly occupied by Barcadia, and similar to the original bar in Ruston, The Revelry will include an open concept that flows into an outdoor patio space with a stage and multiple full-service bars.

The first Revelry location was opened in 2013 by LSU alumni and co-owners Chris Harsch, Alex Eddy and Rob Owens.

The weekend-long grand opening will feature free drinks from 8-10 pm with a $5 cover (and no cover with LSU ID from 10 pm-12 am) on Thursday, Parish County Line live in concert on Friday, and various giveaways on Saturday.

“We don’t want to be known as a live music venue competing with the Varsity, and we don’t want to be known as a sports bar. But both of those things will be able to happen here,” Co-owner Alex Eddy says. With The Varsity and Chimes next door already encouraging crowds, the owners hope The Revelry can help out to simultaneously build a crowd for the entire Northgate area.



“We’re not trying to steal their crowd,” Co-owner Chris Harsch says. “We’re trying to build their crowd, build our crowd and build the area. We’re trying to get this area back up and going.”