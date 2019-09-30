After six years in Ruston, Louisiana, The Revelry is expanding to Baton Rouge, occupying the space previously held by Barcadia on Highland Road.



In 2013, LSU alumni and co-owners Chris Harsch, Alex Eddy and Rob Owens opened The Revelry in Ruston as their first venture into business ownership. They consider The Revelry to be a “fun college bar” that can host live music, but more importantly can be a go-to spot for students and local residents.



The co-owners are excited to bring their brainchild to their alma mater this fall with plans to host events and local acts. The Baton Rouge location will be the bar’s second.



“[This space] has been the first location that we’ve seen that could carry over our vibe from Ruston,” Eddy says.



Similar to the original bar in Ruston, The Revelry will boast a large, open concept that flows into an outdoor patio space with a stage. The goal during construction is to make it as open as possible, and Eddy says they are taking down any walls that they can. At the end of construction, the renovated space will be fit for game days with four full-service bars.



The creation of The Revelry and its expansion comes backed with a combined 40 years of experience in the bar industry. After having worked together at Reggie’s Bar, the friends were looking to open a place of their own in the Baton Rouge or New Orleans area when a place in Ruston opened up, and things fell into place.



Throughout their careers in Ruston, they always kept an eye out for a potential Baton Rouge location, and fate would have it that they ran into the realtor for the Baton Rouge location while Barcadia was closing.



“We remember this place when it was Serrano’s, and the game days back then were incredible,” Harsch says. “This place was always on our radar.”



They look forward to bringing another bar and more excitement back to the area — similar to a time Eddy describes before Tigerland was established. Situated within walking distance of LSU’s campus and student housing makes it the ideal location for bars like The Revelry.

Moving to a location with a track-record for closures, as well as a well-established live music venue, might be intimidating to some, but to Harsch and Eddy it’s all about putting the right concept in the right place.



“We don’t want to be known as a live music venue competing with the varsity, and we don’t want to be known as a sports bar, but both of those things will be able to happen here,” Eddy says.



The trio hopes The Revelry can work closely with other businesses at Northgate to bring back the area’s lively atmosphere he knew when he attended LSU. With The Varsity and Chimes next door already encouraging crowds, they hope The Revelry can help out to simultaneously build a crowd for the entire Northgate area.



“We’re not trying to steal their crowd,” Harsch says. “We’re trying to build their crowd, build our crowd and build the area. We’re trying to get this area back up and going.”



Harsch says he is still working to finalize the Baton Rouge location’s hours and menu, and the tentative opening date will hopefully be some time in October.