The Rutledge has officially opened, adding an all-day café to the variety of vendors in White Star Market.

With a menu of items like Dutch babies and chicken confit salads, The Rutledge brings an interesting expansion of the current White Star Market breakfast items. From 8-11 am, they serve breakfast classics like biscuit sandwiches, avocado toast and bagels and lox, while also offering some new more unique options like Egg in a Frame, ricotta toast and goat cheese bagels.

Lunch options include traditionalist French-inspired sandwiches and burgers served on delicious Bellegarde Bakery bread, a New Orleans bakery that focuses on the highest quality grains and mills. Some items have a unique take on classic foods, like the grilled cheese with pistachio pesto and the hot dog served with raclette – a cheese melting method that gives you both flavor and a show.

The Rutledge also satisfies your sweet tooth with dishes like grilled banana bread and pancakes, as well as the Dutch baby – an extra-large, extra-fluffy popover style pancake baked in a skillet rather than pan-seared. It comes in both sweet and savory varieties.

We also recommend the chicken confit salad – a huge portion of falling-apart garlic-y chicken on a bed of shaved Brussels and kale, tossed with a lite, fantastic vinaigrette.

This deceptively simple counter packs more punch than what meets the eye. Find @therutledgecafe on Instagram for more of the menu.