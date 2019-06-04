The Rutledge set to open June 10 in White Star Market

White Star Market welcomes The Rutledge, an all-day café led by Scott Higgins and Jenn Breithaupt, as its newest vendor. The café is set to open June 10 and will begin with serving breakfast and lunch.

Higgins and Briethaupt both have experience in White Star Market. Higgins is the managing partner of Mouton, as well as the owner of 3Tails Wine and Cheese, and Breithupt formerly worked at Gov’t Taco.

Breithaupt will serve as The Rutledge’s executive chef and is in charge of designing its menu.

The breakfast menu will feature quiches, bagel and biscuit sandwiches and Dutch baby pancakes, and the lunch menu with include grilled cheese, reuben sandwiches, and burgers, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The Rutledge’s reuben sandwich. Photo courtesy of White Star Market.

The Rutledge will fill the space previously occupied by CounterspaceBR and plans on expanding to a dinner menu on June 25.