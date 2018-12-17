The secret ingredient for your best gumbo ever

On a recent trip for gumbo supplies at Iverstine Butcher, their always-helpful staff gave me a serious gumbo secret – subbing the oil in your roux for pork lard!

Lard’s high smoke point means you get a nice, dark roux without it burning. The pork fat also gives your gumbo an additional layer of rich flavor.

I used Iverstine’s lard with their green onion sausage, chicken thighs, and smoked chicken stock and made my best gumbo yet. Or, purchase the gumbo they make with their goods – it’s fantastic.

Here is a killer gumbo recipe from local Cajun aces Sam and Cody Carroll of Hot Tails in New Roads, subbing oil for lard. Happy Holidays, and happy gumbo season!

8 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs

3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 cup pork lard

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

2 cups chopped okra

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1 pound smoked pork sausage, sliced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

3 bay leaves

10 cups chicken stock

2 cups beef stock

1 cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Sprinkle chicken liberally with Cajun seasoning on prepared sheet pan. Roast chicken for 15

minutes.

Combine lard and flour in a large cast-iron or enameled Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook, whisking frequently, until it reaches a dark chocolate brown, about 30 minutes.

Add the onions, celery, bell peppers and half of the okra to the roux. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, then add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes.

Add the sausage, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and bay leaves and stir to combine. Add chicken stock and beef stock and bring to a roaring boil.

Add the chicken, green onions, cayenne and remaining okra.

Simmer for 1 hour, then remove the chicken thighs. Take the meat from the bones and discard the skin. Stir the chicken back into the pot along with the file powder. Skim off any excess grease that has accumulated at the top before serving. Sprinkle with more file powder as garnish.