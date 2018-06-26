The Six: Asian Dishes

Banh mi are Vietnamese baguette sandwiches typically filled with meat or tofu, pickled vegetables, and pâté or a mayo-based sauce. It’s essentially a tangy, sweet and savory po-boy.

In Louisiana, you can find them on the crispy, chewy po-boy bread you already love. I recommend the pork or tofu banh mi at Dang’s to start. Then, try the roasted duck banh mi. Adding a fried egg to one is never a bad idea, and always ask for peanut dipping sauce. At around $5 each, it will quickly become your new go-to sandwich.