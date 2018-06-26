The Six: Cocktails

Cocktails
Looking for a place to enjoy some delicious cocktails? Having cocktails is a bit of a hobby of mine, so I like to think I know just where to send you! Here are a few of my favorite spots for drinks in Baton Rouge! My list of places for cocktails is quite varied, so you’re sure to find something you like! Or, if you’re like me, just hit up all of them!!
I’ve been sharing my love of food and cocktails for over a year now. I’m a contributor for Best Food Feed New Orleans, Dig Baton Rouge, Gas Lantern Experiences New Orleans, and other instagram accounts. Be sure to follow me on Instagram at @eat.drink.br.nola for all of your food and drink recommendations, as well as daily specials in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas!!
#6 Stab’s Steak & Seafood in Central
Stab’s Steak & Seafood in Central is one of my absolute favorite places to have cocktails. The specialty drinks are amazing, the food and service are outstanding, and they have the most beautiful restaurant interior and outdoor patio in all of Baton Rouge. Think New Orleans: black wrought iron everywhere, fountains, a two story balcony that overlooks magnolia trees and a two hundred year old oak tree. It is so gorgeous and so relaxing.
The Smashtini is my favorite cocktail here. Made with vampire vodka and fresh muddled strawberries, this drink is an absolute MUST. Or you can order a Nola 75, a Rosemary Pear, or an Old Fashion. All of their cocktails are amazing. Have a drink and order the best crab cake you will ever eat in your life, and you can thank me later.
One last perk: $9 Bottomless Mimosas with Sunday Brunch!!
#5 Tsunami
This is the place to go when you want to wow your friends with a phenomenal view! Grab a cocktail and watch the sunset on the huge upper level outside deck overlooking the Mississippi River and the beautiful Mississippi River Bridge. I promise you will get stunning photos that will definitely be Instagram-worthy! Be sure to watch the sun go completely down so that you can admire the bridge when it is fully lit with thousands of white lights. It is quite breathtaking.
Tuesday is my favorite day at Tsunami’s because of the drink specials: $5 martinis, cosmos, and lemon drops all night! Yes, please! They also have a few sushi specials on Tuesdays, so eat and drink up without breaking the bank!
#4 Olive or Twist
Olive or Twist is such a fantastic spot for cocktails. Whether you are looking for a place for a group of people or just a couple of friends to hang out, this is it. They have what appears to be one of the largest selections of liquor of any bar I’ve seen in BR. It’s something to see. They use fresh ingredients and herbs to whip up hand-made cocktails.
One of my favorite things about Olive or Twist is the Cocktail Roulette. Tell the bartender what spirits and flavors you like, and they will make a specialty cocktail just for you, and it will be delicious! They also do rum, bourbon, and absinthe flights.
All day happy hour on Sunday and Monday! Happy Hour from 11-7 Tuesday-Saturday. And Reverse Happy Hour from 11 PM-2 AM. That’s a lot of happy hours!!
#3 Radio Bar
Radio Bar is that cool, eclectic, laid back neighborhood bar with a great location right in the heart of Mid-City. Like Olive or Twist, they also make high quality hand-made cocktails. They change the menu with the seasons. The industrial lighting gives the place a modern feel, but the red undertones in the decor make it very cozy and inviting.
It reminds me of a place you might walk into in New York City. They also have a nice outside area for enjoying cocktails with friends. I love their $6 classic cocktail menu on Thursdays. Where else can you get a French 75 or a Sazerac for $6?
#2 Brickyard South
Brickyard South is a good old fashioned dive bar where you can get nice size drinks for reasonable prices. They have great prices on beer and nice heavy pours on cocktails and shots. It’s the kind of place “where everybody knows your name”. Being located right underneath the Mississippi River Bridge, this is a great spot to stop if you are out and about downtown. No hassle, free parking, and I love the outside patio.
Did I mention the free tacos every Tuesday? Bar owner Danny Wilson loves to cook, and if you haven’t been to one of his Dinners on the Patio yet, you are missing out! It’s one of the best deals in town!
#1 Bistro Byronz
Bistro Byronz has two locations, one in Mid-City and one on Bluebonnet. They both have French bistro charm and great outdoor seating. The mid-city location has a cozy deck under the trees. The Bluebonnet location has more of a New Orleans outdoor feel with the tables facing the Village Plaza Court Square. Bistro Byronz is the kind of place where you don’t feel awkward if you want to go sit by yourself and enjoy a cocktail and a bite.
I love their Happy All Day drink specials! They have $4 lunchtime sip specials, $3.60 beer, wine, cocktail, and vodka freeze specials from 3-6, and $6 beer, wine, and cocktail sips after 6 PM. That means you can have great prices on cocktails any time of day! $3.60 for a martini! Yes please! And you have to try the Chambord Vodka freeze. It is to die for.