The Six: Pizza

You can’t mention Johnny’s Pizza without mentioning the Sweep The Kitchen Pizza. This pizza literally has 11 toppings and they do not skimp on anything. The dough is freshly made in store everyday and the quality beats the national chains.

Why I like it: They also offer a lunch buffet (Perfect for cheat days).

My Favorite Order: Sweep The Kitchen and some Cheesesticks

My secret to get a great Instafood picture: The red bench by the window provides a perfect backdrop and lighting.