The Six: Pizza

Pizza
#6 Johnny’s Pizza
You can’t mention Johnny’s Pizza without mentioning the Sweep The Kitchen Pizza. This pizza literally has 11 toppings and they do not skimp on anything. The dough is freshly made in store everyday and the quality beats the national chains.
Why I like it: They also offer a lunch buffet (Perfect for cheat days).
My Favorite Order: Sweep The Kitchen and some Cheesesticks
My secret to get a great Instafood picture: The red bench by the window provides a perfect backdrop and lighting.
#5 Fleur De Lis
Voted Best Pizza in Baton Rouge by DIG readers, Fleur De Lis is a Baton Rouge pizza staple. Also located in Mid-City on Government Street, Fleur De Lis serves up no-frills delicious rectangular pizzas that remind you of your childhood.
Why I like it: It really reminds me of the pizza I had when I was a kid.
My Favorite Order: Round the World minus the anchovies
My secret to get a great Instafood picture: Be prepared to bring external lighting or sit by a window. The interior is DARK here.
#4 Dat’z Italian
Located in the new White Star Market, Dat’z Italian offers Wood fired pizzas with Louisiana flair. They started off as a mobile pizza operation, but now have a permanent home in Mid-City.
Why I like it: The pizza is consistently delicious. The central location of White Star is ideal too
My Favorite Order: The Caprese with extra arugula
My secret to get a great Instafood picture: White Star is well-lit with plenty of windows – You can pretty much take a great picture anywhere.
#3 Rotolo’s Craft and Crust
Located at the corner of Ben Hur and Burbank, Rotolo’s Craft and Crust offers “Good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t.” A refreshing addition to their successful Rotolo’s brand, Rotolo’s Craft and Crust offers more than just pizza. They also sling pasta, salads, calzones, wraps, and sandwiches.
Why I like it: They offer pizza by the slice and also have an amazing Chicago Deep Dish menu.
My Favorite Order: An order of Bruschetta, a slice of the Big Apple Craft Pizza or a First Timer Chicago Deep Dish.
Tip(s) to get a great Instafood picture: The front large open windows offer ample natural sunlight for amazing food pics.
#2 LIT Pizza
Located in Campus View on Burbank by LSU, Lit Pizza is where you “Craft it” and “Blast It.” A craft your own concept, LIT lets you pretty much create a pizza with as many or little toppings you want for a crazy reasonable price.
Why I like it: The ingredients are always fresh and the price point is extremely reasonable.
My Favorite Order: A BBQ Chicken Pizza with artichokes added and a fresh baked cookie. (The Pizza of The Month special is always a must-try)
Tip(s) to get a great Instafood picture: The wooden tables make a great pizza backdrop.
#1 Rocca Pizzeria
Located in Mid-City on Government street, Rocca Pizzera “brings old-world Italy right to Mid-City Baton Rouge.” Serving up an eclectic menu of both traditional and unique Neapolitan pizzas, Rocca is a much welcome addition to the Red Stick.
Why I like it: This place has a FULL BAR and service has been impeccable my many visits here. The ambiance is ideal for anything from lunch meetings to date nights.
My Favorite Order: The Saffron Arancini (Stuffed Fried Rice Balls), the Prosciutto Pizza, and a serving of Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding.
Tip(s) to get a great Instafood picture: Sit by the window. The restaurant is cozily lit, so natural/outside light is your best friend for a great picture here.