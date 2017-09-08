Image: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics

The LSU defense suffocated BYU last Saturday, choking out the Cougars to the tune of fewer than 100 yards allowed and zero drives getting past the 50-yard-line.

And now, LSU is getting better – significantly better.

It’s somewhat old news by now, but the big buzz around the football complex this week is that All-American defensive end Arden Key is absorbing contact in practice – the first time he’s done so since last fall’s bowl game win against Louisville.

Key, of course, missed spring practices for personal reasons and then underwent serious shoulder surgery.

He’s been with the team throughout preseason camp and has practiced without contact for most of camp.

But now, he’s taking that next step.

Coach O said Key is not yet cleared to play, so don’t expect to see him on Saturday night as LSU takes on Chattanooga.

But to be cleared for contact is a significant step forward and it’s getting close.

My money is on a debut at Mississippi State on Sept. 16.

The rich find a way to get even richer.

—

The other big news around LSU’s camp this week was that halfback Derrius Guice has muted himself from the social media world.

Guice, who is a good follow on Twitter and Instagram deleted his accounts this week to “focus on football.”

We have no reason to believe that there is anything more to it than that, but Guice has been known to trash talk a little bit with opposing players from time to time, so maybe Coach O sat down the back and told him that it was time to focus on winning football games and then chasing the NFL.

Social media can wait.

As for this week, I don’t expect to see much of Guice against Chattanooga. He got a ton of work against BYU and next week starts SEC play.

I suspect LSU will grab control of the game super early and that will be about it for Guice, who will give way to some pretty healthy backups in Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I also expect to see Lanard Fournette and Nick Brossette, as well.

—

Oh, and before we sign off for the day, I wanted to chime in on the social media craze yesterday, which were some purple and gold wingtips that Coach O rocked today at the Bengal Belles lunch today

The shoes are a beauty. They look like a cross between cowboy boots and bowling shoes on steroids.

Coach O said he was given the shoes from a booster and decided to wear them.

When you’re winning games 27-0 and are surrounded by two of the best coordinators in the country, I guess it’s easy to get brave and make a fashion statement, right?

—

That’s it for this troll. We will be back tomorrow with an official pregame for Chattanooga.

In the meantime, go spend some time outdoors.

This weather is absolutely gorgeous.

Enjoy it.

Comments