My mind is made up.

I will probably be staying off of Twitter over the weekend – at least on Saturday night.

Now, let me explain.

Reports coming out of the Tigers football complex state that coach Ed Orgeron will work the first string offense against the first string defense on Saturday night in LSU’s spring football game.

Look, that’s probably not a bad move, and I’m not questioning anything that Coach O, offensive coordinator Matt Canada or defensive coordinator Dave Aranda are doing.

But I’ve been someone who’s closely followed LSU athletics my whole life, which means I have exactly 29 years and 10 months experience studying everything that’s purple and gold.

And that includes the fans – a rare breed that I appreciate, but that I can also read like a book.

So with that out in the open, let me explain EXACTLY what will happen in Saturday night’s spring game.

•The defense will be ahead of the LSU offense. Again, that’s not an anti-Canada thing. It’s just part of the process. The LSU offense is still learning, and it will take time.

•Quarterback Danny Etling will struggle. He’s learning a new system, and he is facing one of the best defenses in the SEC. That will not look well.

•A lot of LSU’s star players will underperform. This is a product of every spring games. Head coaches don’t want to show opposing coaches too many of their tricks, and they also want to get live looks at younger players who are battling for spots.

•Because of bullet points listed above, LSU fans will panic and be openly pessimistic about what took place on the Tiger Stadium field.

Maybe I’m wrong, though I doubt it.

But I think the defense will rule the day on Saturday night, and it will make everyone on social media and the message boards lose their minds!

We will revisit once it’s all in the books.

—

Shifting gears to our usual weekend headliners, the LSU baseball team is in Kentucky this weekend for a two-day, three-gamer with the Wildcats.

Kentucky is actually in first place right now in the SEC’s Eastern Division, owning a two-game lead (in the loss column) over Florida.

The Wildcats can hit all of the time, and they can pitch some of the time.

On the season, they’ve scored 10 or more runs in 12 games – including an 11-run showing on Tuesday against No. 2 Louisville.

But they’ve also allowed 7 or more runs in nine games, which shows just how streaky this team can be.

The series will be a Friday/Sunday affair with a double-header to be played on Friday and one game set for Sunday.

I actually think this is a fascinating series for LSU, because I’m curious to see how the Tigers’ sometimes-stagnant offense fares in the Wildcats’ small park, which is sometimes susceptible to home runs and extra base hits.

Likewise, I’m also curious to see how LSU’s pitching holds up against a lineup that can hang crooked numbers throughout their lineup.

Kentucky baseball is a little bit like Texas Tech football. No one actually believes they’re a threat to win the biggest games in June.

But on any given weekend, they can beat anyone – especially at home.

These ought to be three good games filled with mood swings, lead changes and runs scored.

With the schedule lightening after this weekend, it would be a great series for the Tigers to put in their hip pockets in victory.

But it’s going to be tough.

Check out the pitching matchups below.

Game 1

LSU – Alex Lange, 4-4, 3.27 ERA, 52.1 innings, 69 strikeouts, 17 walks

Kentucky – Sean Hjelle, 5-2, 3.97 ERA, 56.2 innings, 54 strikeouts, 11 walks

Game 2

LSU – Jared Poche’, 6-2, 2.67 ERA, 57.1 innings, 42 strikeouts, 13 walks

Kentucky – Zach Logue, 5-3, 4.04 ERA, 55.2 innings, 52 strikeouts, 11 walks

Game 3

LSU – Eric Walker, 5-0, 2.48 ERA, 54.1 innings, 52 strikeouts, 12 walks

Kentucky – Justin Lewis, 5-2, 3.14 ERA, 51.2 innings, 39 strikeouts, 13 walks

