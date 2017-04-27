The LSU baseball team can’t possibly lose a series at Alabama, right?

The Crimson Tide are a train wreck.

They are 2-16 in SEC play – an anemic mark which makes the team one of the worst in the country among major conference teams.

They struggle to hit.

They don’t get timely outs.

They commit errors at the worst possible times.

Surely, the Tigers will win two games this weekend at the absolute bare minimum, right?

Umm… yeah?

I think…?

Yes, it’s true, LSU is facing the worst team in the SEC this weekend – a three-gamer which begins in Tuscaloosa on Thursday night.

Yes, it’s also true that the Tigers will be heavily favored in every, single one of the games. The Tide have lose to Presbyterian College, Oral Roberts (three times), Jacksonville State (twice), Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Samford and Troy on the season.

But this year’s LSU team has one consistency: their knack for being inconsistent.

So for that reason and that reason alone, there’s a little reason for concern.

But with that said, this is still Alabama, and they are still 2-16 in the league.

Not even these Tigers can mess this up … right?

Right …?

Right …?

Pitching matchups are below:

Game 1

LSU – Alex Lange (4-4, 3.41 ERA, 58.0 innings, 76 strikeouts, 25 walks)

Alabama – Dylan Duarte (2-4, 4.65 ERA, 50.1 innings, 38 strikeouts, 16 walks)

Game 2

LSU – Jared Poche’ (6-3, 3.28 ERA, 60.1 innings, 44 strikeouts, 15 walks)

Alabama – Nick Eicholtz (1-1, 5.49 ERA, 41.0 innings, 23 strikeouts, 25 walks)

Game 3

LSU – Eric Walker (5-1, 3.49 ERA, 56.2 innings, 52 strikeouts, 13 walks

Alabama – TBD

—

OK, so enough about baseball for a minute. We have plenty enough time on Sunday to panic or rejoice based on how the Tigers fare.

Shifting gears, the NFL Draft begins tonight and the Tigers will have definitely two, probably three and maybe even four or five guys picked in the first round.

The locks are Jamal Adams and Leonard Fournette. They’ll both be off the board within 90 minutes of the festivities beginning.

The ‘likely’ is Tre’Davious White, who is projected to be selected around the mid-to-late 20s.

The maybes are Duke Riley and a few others who will surely be picked, but just likely won’t be in the opening round.

Of the group, I think Adams will be the best pro. I think he’s a sure-fire All-Pro, barring injury.

If looking for an LSU-sleeper in the late rounds, I like Malachi Dupre. He was overlooked in Baton Rouge, because of the quarterback situation.

But that kid is long, lanky and athletic as can be.

He is a gamer.

For the New Orleans Saints, the night will be busy, because they own two picks – No. 11 and No. 32.

The Saints’ needs mostly lie along the defense, and it’s widely expected that the team will take either a defensive end or a cornerback sometime tonight – if not both.

White would be a good fit for New Orleans – if he lasts until No. 32.

But, of course, the Saints have a very strict “we never draft LSU players” policy, which may limit that from taking place – even if he is on the board.

—

Elsewhere in the world of LSU sports, the Tigers’ Twitterverse let out a collective exhale yesterday afternoon when All-Everything defensive end Arden Key announced on Twitter that he will not sit out his junior season, and will indeed return to LSU.

Key missed spring practices after leaving the team with an undisclosed personal situation he had to deal with.

In the past few weeks, he’s been seen around the LSU football complex.

Reports about Key’s future were somewhat in doubt when he posted a Tweet recently that he had a “big announcement” to make, which many speculated would be news that he was done with college football.

But he recanted a day later and said he plans to play as a junior.

Goodness, social media is exhausting.

