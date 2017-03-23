Welcome to DIG’s newest blog, The Sports Troll, where writer Casey Gisclair gives you the lowdown on the LSU sports world.

If it is indeed true that Rome wasn’t built in a day, then no one should expect the LSU basketball team to be successful in the first few seasons under new coach Will Wade.

It’s just not feasible.

There’s simply too much work to do for the Tigers to catch up with the blue bloods of the sport – the teams who are still competing in the NCAA Tournament.

I would use this next part to support my point by talking about how bad the Tigers are, but the truth is that such a sentence would do no justice, because in 2016-17, they were worse than bad. They were one of the worst major-conference teams in the entire country.

OK, so now that we have a large dose of pessimism gulped down, let’s get on to the medicine that tastes a little better.

Sit back, this will be a big, hearty dose. It will taste about as good as that pink stuff the doctor used to give us as kids.

Here goes: Wade can make it better … if given time.

If we all can just be patient and let this thing play itself out, I think everyone will end up happy.

While watching Wade’s news conference, I observed a lot of things.

The first is the guy’s energy. He’s tireless. He speaks well, but is also firm in his words.

Wade is a lot like football coach Ed Orgeron in his energy, except he’s not a pure-blooded Louisiana Cajun, which artificially makes him more sound smoother … and a little bit less like Cookie Monster.

Wade walks the walk, which allows him to talk the talk on the recruiting trail. He will keep a lot of Louisiana’s best talent here, which was a huge problem in the past.

The second thing I noticed was his ability to win the room.

The media ate out of his hand at the news conference.

Just read Twitter. There was not a negative word spoken in the presses all day.

Students weren’t far behind.

Throughout the conference, the segment of the student union reserved for the LSU student body overflowed. Yeah, a lot of that was because they were given free McDonald’s, but Wade kept their attention the entirety of the news conference, too.

That’s not easy to do when dealing with 20-year-olds.

And lastly, I couldn’t help but laugh at the Mike the Tiger mascot. That guy couldn’t help but to be in the most awkward positions at all times. It was great. In almost every photo, he’s photobombing – whether intentionally or not.

And for the giant child in me, there’s just not much better than that.

So for day one, Wade gets an A+, and the LSU fans do, too.

Now, it’s time to carry that support into the future – even when choppy waters lie ahead.

Rome wasn’t build in a day, but neither was the PMAC.

Give the guy time, and let’s see what he can do.

I like what I see so far.

Photo by RaeLynn Rouseel.

