The whole nine on Whole 30 Diet

There comes a time in every eater’s life where you just have to hit the breaks. Whole 30 is a popular 30 day diet designed for just that. You can have unlimited meat, eggs, fruits, veggies and nuts, but can not have sugar, flour, grains, dairy, beans or alcohol. Sounds impossible? It’s not! If I can do it, you can do it!

Follow through with your resolution for better health in the new year with this roundup of Whole 30-friendly meals from some of BR’s top restaurants.

Southfin Southern Poke – Whole 30 approved shoyu sauce

Day 3. You forgot to pack the lunch you prepped and you still have all the momentum in the world. Zucchini noodle base, any seafood, Whole 30 approved shoyu, and loads of veggies will save the day! Throw some togarashi on for spice.

Rock n Sake – Sashimi

Day 6. Monday through Friday was a breeze, but now your social life is calling. A sashimi plate can be your best friend amongst a crowd of friends. Rock n Sake has a great side of shishito peppers to add some greens in. BYOA – Bring your own aminos?

Tiger Deauxnuts and BBQ – Brisket and brussels

Day 13. The cravings have started. You want comfort food. The brisket rub at Tiger Deauxnuts has no added sugar, and is so, so satisfying. There’s bacon in the brussel sprouts – I’m told it’s no sugar added and also that you can order it without bacon. The struggle: you order while standing next to donuts. You eat in front of an incredible mural of donuts.

Zorba’s Lamb Rack, Souvlaki or Village Salmon

Day 19. Uh oh, date night. Zorba’s is a place with a great atmosphere and a spread of options. Village Salmon is served with shrimp, capers and lemon. Souvlaki are grilled meat skewers. Mentioned Whole 30 and they’ll help you sub your sides. A rack of lamb might be the fanciest compliant food in town!

Velvet Cactus – Fajitas

Day 23. – It’s Taco Tuesday and the temptation is real. You’ll have to skip the chips, queso and tortilla, but fajitas will save the day! Treat yo’ self – get the extra guac.

Seafood and Steak Night

Day 26 – At some point during your 30 days, someone will invite you to celebrate something. If this happens at the end, it’s so tempting to use it as a valid excuse to surrender. Luckily, most of our sit-down restaurants have great options that feel like you’re indulging. Eliza’s has a spread of seafood and veggie combinations and most of your local steakhouses are happy to sub a side for you. Stab’s has great steaks and seared tuna and offer sides like grilled asparagus and roasted potatoes. Don’t give up just yet!

Trying Whole 30 for yourself? Let us know your favorite menu items from around town in the comments.