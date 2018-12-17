The word on Bird: scooters’ appearance in BR just a prank?

Red Stick residents eager to try Bird’s rentable scooter service may have to wait. As suddenly as they appeared, Bird scooters have vanished from the streets of Baton Rouge.

As it turns out, the lack of an official announcement from Bird on a local rollout of the service might not have been part of the stealth launch tactics favored by the company. In fact, according to a statement obtained by WAFB, Bird was as surprised as anyone to see their scooters land on Baton Rouge streets late last week.

“Bird has not yet launched service in Baton Rouge, but we believe the city would be a great place to provide our accessible, affordable, environmentally friendly transportation option,” the statement reads. “We hope to collaborate with the city officials to bring Bird’s service to Baton Rouge in the near future.”

Bird Scooters just showed up on the streets of downtown ⁦@BirdRide⁩ ⁦@BRAC_BatonRouge⁩ pic.twitter.com/r0qSE2ZfbY — Adam Knapp (@knappad) December 13, 2018

Exactly how a handful of scooters made their way to the area remains a mystery, with one theory positing they were brought (or ridden?) by pranksters from nearby Lafayette, where the service is currently in full swing.

Or, just maybe, this is all smoke and mirrors from Bird itself, who sneakily deposited a handful of scooters in town for the softest of soft launches imaginable.

Whatever the case, it seems Bird’s fleet of rentable electric scooters will not be coming to Baton Rouge after all – for now.