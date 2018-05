A group of Baton Rouge entrepreneurs bring you the Idle app, where you can rent everyday items instead of buying them.

The app includes rentals in the Capital City for items like ladders, strollers, lawnmowers, tailgate tents and even crawfish pots. Users can rent and list items and get them delivered directly to them. There are even options to save items and message other users. So throw that party, host that tailgate and try that new recipe, because there IS an app for that.