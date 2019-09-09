It happens more than we’d like it to: the sitter cancels, and suddenly you have to put your plans for a night on the town on hold. But before you decide to opt for a Friday night Disney movie marathon, take a look at this list of places in Baton Rouge to enjoy a night out with, yes, your kids! From drink specials to entertainment, these venues offer fun for all ages.



Red Stick Social

Located in Mid-City’s historic Electric Depot, this social house is the perfect spot for a family night out. While you enjoy a Frosé frozen boat speciality, among many of their delicious drinks, the kids can try a locally inspired meal like crawfish mac n’ cheese or duck and sausage gumbo. Then head upstairs for a parents vs. kids bowling game, or enjoy some of the live entertainment Red Stick Social has to offer.



Curbside Burgers

This casual dining experience provides an exciting night out for families. When you order your favorite burger, opt for Curbside’s outdoor seating, which provides live performances and the perfect place for kids to get their energy out. An added bonus: parents can choose from one of their many delicious boozie shakes.



Superior Grill

Children and adults alike will love listening to Superior’s live music while munching on a fajita or a kids’ mini quesa-dita. Sip on happy hour margaritas everyday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. while the kids let loose on the patio.



Live After Five

Every spring and fall, the Downtown Business Association produces the premier live music event series hosted at Galvez Plaza on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. The family can explore downtown Baton Rouge and have dinner from one of the many local food and beverages vendors at the event. See the lineup for this fall’s events here, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes!



Tin Roof Brewing Co.

Tin Roof provides the perfect opportunity for a family night out with their Family Friday event on the first Friday of every month. The event has brews for the adults and entertainment for the family, including live music, bounce houses, face painting, a food truck and more. The next Family Friday is October 4, and you can find the event page here.