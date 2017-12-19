Dig Baton Rouge
Thing to do Tuesday, Dec. 19

Russell Jones
18 hours ago

The holiday party invitations are stacking up. The guest lists are getting longer. It’s time to buckle down and get serious about this Christmas thing.

Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Dec. 19:

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

X